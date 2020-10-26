More than 230 vehicles in Trump parade in Clinton County

Pictured is one of the more elaboratively decorated vehicles.
Look who showed up on Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
A Sunday afternoon “Trump train”, organized by Clinton Countian Christina Jackson Strickland, began at the Clinton County Fairgrounds (pictured). There were 232 vehicles counted at the start and others reportedly joined the parade during the route around the county.
