WPD reports: More drivers with drugs

• Police arrested a 46-year-old male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and obstructing official business at 10:36 p.m. on Oct. 23. According to the report, while on a routine patrol, police observed the suspect near the trash cans as a business on Creekside Drive. The officer made contact with the subject due to him matching a description of someone involved in a theft at a Main Street store. When asked, the subject advised he didn’t steal anything. The officer asked to search his bag to make sure nothing the stolen items weren’t in there. During the search, two hypodermic needles were discovered. The officer advised the subject was going to be arrested for the needles. The subject then ran northbound “where he then slipped and fell to the ground.” He was then arrested, transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital to check for any possible injuries, then transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for allegedly obstructing justice and drug abuse instrument possession at 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 23.

• At 10:43 p.m. on Oct. 20, police conducted a traffic stop around North Mulberry and West Locust Street after a vehicle failed to stop for a red light. Drugs were suspected to have been used, according to the report. A blood sample was collected as evidence.

• At 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 23, police conducted a traffic stop around South South and Doan Street for fictitious license plates. The driver — a 26-year-old Tipp City male — advised he just bought the vehicle from his employer and hadn’t gotten the plates in his name yet. Police observed an odor of raw marijuana. When asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, the driver “hesitated,” according to the report. The officer observed a bag in the center console area and asked if there was any pot in it. The driver showed there was a small amount of “leftover marijuana” in it. When asked if there was any more, the driver indicated there was a joint “in his door,” the report indicates. During a vehicle search, a “large bag” of marijuana with the name “Black Diamond” on it was located in the vehicle. The driver claims didn’t know was in there. The officer told him he was going to take it to get tested. The driver claimed it was “CBD or hemp even though he previously stated he knew nothing about it,” the report states. The driver did not appear to be under the influence, according to the report. No charges have been filed at this time.

• At 11:29 a.m. on Oct. 20, police were dispatched to a North South Street in reference to an animal complaint. According to the report, the officer spoke with someone from the Dog Warden’s office, who advised he had been at the residence numerous times. “He stated that the homeowner has been warned numerous about the dog either being loose or about the living conditions,” the report states. The officer checked the back yard and located a white dog that was “wet and shivering.” The officer checked the dog house and observed water inside of it. Multiple turned over dog bowls were also observed in the mud with no food in any of them. The officer also didn’t observe any bowls with fresh water. The officer made contact with the homeowner, who advised he owned and provided for the dog. “He stated that he tries to keep food and water in the bowls, but the dog has a habit of knocking them over,” the report states. The dog owner advised he felt like he was being harassed by the dog warden. The officer advised that wasn’t the case and they (the police) had received a call about the dog. The officer issued a court summons to the owner for alleged animal cruelty. The owner was advised he needed to provide adequate housing “and provide some straw to keep the dog warm.” The owner advised he was going to keep the dog inside until he can “meet the standards of living” for the dog.

• At 2:41 p.m. on Oct. 24, police responded to a Florence Avenue residence in reference to an unauthorized motor vehicle use. An 18-year-old female advised she let her mother use it the previous night for an interview, according to the report. The victim told her mother to have the vehicle back by the morning. The mother stopped answering calls from the victim and “is not returning the vehicle,” the report states. The vehicle is a 2004 silver-colored Mitsubishi Eclipse. Charges and a warrant had been filed.

