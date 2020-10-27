Community Calendar

Upcoming local public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 31

• Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Orchard Veterinary Care at 45 Orchard Road & US 68 North in the clinic parking lot. Candy and treats for kids and pets and a Halloween-themed photo booth; costumes encouraged.

• For teens: Wilmington Library Crossing Spooktacular virtual event Saturday, Oct. 31. Halloween has come to Animal Crossing. Join the Teen Librarian and gather your friends for a festive night-in during Library Crossing: Spooktacular in the famous game on the Nintendo Switch. Register online and fill out a travel request form for a time slot to visit this mystical and festive island where a special guest awaits. A costume ball, party games, and a scavenger hunt are planned for the evening with lots of prizes to be awarded. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

• Car/Bike Benefit Show for Gabe and Jaime Polston, who were seriously injured in an accident, will be hosted by Riley’s Hair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Eagles #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. Awards, food truck, bake sale, raffle items, 50/50 raffle and music and more. More info at https://bit.ly/3hJXxpa .

ˆ

Wednesday, Nov. 11

• Annual Veterans Day Remembrance 10-11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of E. Main St. and S. Walnut St. in Wilmington. Guest speaker is Paul Butler, 2020 Ohio Veterans Hall Fame inductee. Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, and if you are ill please do not attend. Parking is available in the courthouse parking lot.

ˆ

Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 21-22

• Holidays at the Creek craft fair hosted by the News Journal is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday at Caesar Creek Flea Market. For more info, visit https://bit.ly/2FZOHXs .