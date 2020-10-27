Annual Veterans Day Remembrance upcoming

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Veterans Day Committee will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Remembrance at the Veterans Memorial — located on the corner of E. Main St. and S. Walnut St. — on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and end promptly at 11 a.m.

This year’s guest speaker will be veteran and local resident Paul Butler, a 2020 Ohio Veterans Hall Fame inductee.

The Clinton County Veterans Day Committee reminds all who attend to maintain social distancing and to wear a mask, and if you are ill please do not attend. Parking is available in the courthouse parking lot.

Veteran Paul Butler will speak at the event.