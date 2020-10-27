Prayer vigil for all this Saturday

WILMINGTON — A group of Clinton County pastors will be hosting a prayer vigil on the front steps of the Clinton County Courthouse at 46 S. South St. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 31. This is a non-partisan, interdenominational event; therefore, no political signs or flags are permitted.

The purpose of the event is to pray for our country, the election, our government leaders at all levels, our communities, our military and veterans, and an end to the COVID pandemic.

“We are excited to bring our community together to pray for the needs of our nation during these critical times,” said Pastor Dan Mayo of the New Vienna Community Church. “We have some amazing churches and church leaders in our community and look forward to participation from a great cross section of the Christian community. Many denominations will be represented at this vigil.”

Please bring your lawn chairs and feel free to pass the word along to family friends and neighbors. The commissioners will require that all participants wear masks and social distance to protect all present.

For more information, please call or text Pastor Mayo at 937-725-0445.