DeWine: We must get back to basics to halt spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continues to urge Ohioans to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“All areas of the state are seeing increases in the number of COVID patients being treated in hospitals, in Intensive Care Units and on ventilators,” he said at Tuesday’s briefing. “Hospitalized COVID-positive patients are at an all-time high. This virus is everywhere, and it is spreading. This community spread endangers our schools, our nursing homes, and our hospitals.”

Ohio reported 2,509 new cases on Tuesday, with the average over the past several days well over 2,000 new cases per day.

DeWine continues to stress to Ohioans to “get back to basics”: Wear a mask when you are out in public, when you go to a store, and when you are with friends; keep your distance; wash your hands often; and keep your building well-ventilated.

He also said: Reconsider hosting or attending gatherings of any size; cancel events — don’t go to Halloween parties; wear masks inside and outside when you cannot social distance; and, stay home if you are not well.

“I will be starting meetings with the counties to discuss how we can work together to beat this virus,” DeWine said. “Our goal will be to bring people together to learn what we can do to help the community, and for the community to chart a course to safely get them through this winter.”

