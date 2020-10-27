LOCAL BRIEFS

OSHP: Is this your cash?

WILMINGTON — In November of 2019, cash was turned in to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

If you are able to identify the amount and the way in which it was found, please contact the patrol post with the details for possible identification and return.

Clinton-Massie HS switches

to remove through Nov. 2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Due to COVID-19, Clinton-Massie High School will be on remote learning through Monday, Nov. 2.

There already was a planned district wide staff in-service day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, so high school students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“Of course we will continue to re-evaluate daily. No changes are planned at this time for the middle school and the elementary school,” stated Superintendent Matt Baker in a Monday afternoon email.

Clark Twp. to meet

Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 in the township building. The purpose of this meeting is to pass a resolution accepting the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.