Be safe: Beggar’s Night is Thursday

Get set for trick-or-treat as Beggar’s Night in Clinton County will take place as scheduled 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr. advises parents, guardians, individuals and organizations to review the Ohio Department of Health (“Celebrating Halloween”) recommendations for the best practices to safely provide a fun time for our youth who have been restricted from enjoying so many events.

Some basic reminders: Wearing masks, staying 6 feet away from others, staying at home if you are sick, and carrying hand sanitizers, to name a few.

They also suggest you limit the number of houses you visit, and to wipe down candy when returning home.

The sheriff said the ODH website covers more details and creative ideas for those who want to participate in celebrating Halloween.

“Let’s hope our Clinton County trick-or-treaters will dress up, share some laughter and enjoy the season,” said Sheriff Fizer.

