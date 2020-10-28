Clinton Co. Commissioners, Port Authority announce new grant program for small business assistance

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with the Clinton County Port Authority, will be distributing financial assistance to aid small businesses in Clinton County in need of relief from the COVID-19 crisis.

Eligible small businesses can apply for up to $10,000 to use for rent/mortgage, non-municipal utilities, business insurance, and COVID-19 related expenses (e.g. masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, plexiglass partitions, etc.).

Clinton County is utilizing $250,000 of its CARES Act allocation to fund the Clinton County Cares Grant program.

The intent of this grant is to aid small businesses greatly impacted by COVID-19. This grant is aimed at small businesses that were interrupted through required closures, voluntary closures to promote social distancing, or that were impacted by decreased customer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this pandemic has been a great challenge for individuals and individual businesses throughout Clinton County. We are here to support you,” said Commission President Kerry Steed. “The Board of Commissioners believes that using these funds to aid our local business community is consistent with the purpose of the CARES Act, and our mission as County Commissioners.”

The program will be administered by the Clinton County Port Authority.

“We’re pleased to work with the Board of Commissioners, to help provide assistance to our community’s businesses during these challenging times,” said Jennifer Klus Ekey, Clinton County Port Authority Economic Development Director. “This program, in conjunction with other state and local assistance efforts, can make a genuine difference for Clinton County small businesses.”

Eligibility criteria include:

• Must be a business entity located in Clinton County, Ohio

• Must have a Federal Taxpayer Identification Number

• Must have 50 or fewer total employees

• Must have a physical storefront (i.e. manufacturing/distribution facility, restaurant, retail, barbershop, etc.) and/or be an allowable home office as reported in the most recently filed tax return

• Must be current on all federal, state, and local taxes

• Must be in compliance with federal, State of Ohio, and local small business requirements

• Exceptions may be considered, on a case-by-case basis

Certain businesses may not be eligible for funding. Additional information on eligibility criteria can be found on the Clinton County Port Authority website: https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/PortAuthority

Applications will be accepted beginning Nov. 2, 2020. The application period will close on Nov. 27, 2020, at which point the applications will be reviewed.

For additional information regarding the Clinton County Cares Grant, contact the Clinton County Port Authority at 937-655-7019, at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/PortAuthority or email jekey@ccportauthority.com .

