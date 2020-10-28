Autumn Slover was “caught” by Buster the Mouse depositing her recyclables in the recycling boxes adjacent to Bill Marine Ford in Wilmington. Autumn stated that she has been recycling at that location since she was a young child. Congratulations, Autumn! Be on the lookout as you could be the next person caught “green-handed”! For more information on local recycling opportunities, please visit www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Autumn Slover was “caught” by Buster the Mouse depositing her recyclables in the recycling boxes adjacent to Bill Marine Ford in Wilmington. Autumn stated that she has been recycling at that location since she was a young child. Congratulations, Autumn! Be on the lookout as you could be the next person caught “green-handed”! For more information on local recycling opportunities, please visit www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_Week-3-Autumn-Slover-Wilm-West-.jpg Autumn Slover was “caught” by Buster the Mouse depositing her recyclables in the recycling boxes adjacent to Bill Marine Ford in Wilmington. Autumn stated that she has been recycling at that location since she was a young child. Congratulations, Autumn! Be on the lookout as you could be the next person caught “green-handed”! For more information on local recycling opportunities, please visit www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling. Submitted photo