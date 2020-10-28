Small plane crashes in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY – The Lebanon Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a plane accident that occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in a field just north of State Route 63 between McClure Road and State Route 741 in Turtlecreek Township.

A Cessna Skylane aircraft, operated by Stephen E. Reinhardt, 66, of Cincinnati, made an emergency landing into a field and came to final rest in a tree line, according to the OSHP. There was also a passenger in the aircraft, Clemens J. Saalfeld, 77, of Cincinnati. The plane was traveling from the Clermont County Airport to the Warren County Airport.

Neither Reinhardt nor Saalfeld sustained any injuries from the accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-1.jpg