Local info on Operation Christmas Child

Local Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations and hours of operation are now available to share with community participants ahead of the project’s upcoming National Collection Week.

For decades, these small boxes, lovingly packed with toys and other items, have been delivered to millions of children around the world. Donors will be greeted at curbside drop offs by volunteers wearing personal protective equipment.

For more information on the program, visit https://sampur.se/30KyIUG .

Local drop-off locations and times are:

• Calvary Baptist Church, 1920 W US 22/3 Wilmington — Monday, Nov. 16: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 21: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22: 1-5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23: 9-11 a.m.

• Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester — Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20: 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 a.m.-noon; Sunday, Nov. 22: 1-3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23: 9-11 a.m.