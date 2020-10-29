More sentences handed down in muni court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 19, 2020 and Oct. 23, 2020:

• Tessa Grooms, 24, of Toledo, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Grooms must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of failure to control and distract driving were dismissed.

• Joseph Goodenow, 40, of Howell, Michigan, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Goodenow must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Jacolby Wilson, 22, of Columbus, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a “handle firearm” charge. Wilson must not carry any firearm, concealed or openly, in public for two years and must commit no further offenses for two years. The firearm, magazine, and ammo will be returned upon proper petition with the Wilmington Police Department.

• Abass Sesay, 26, of Columbus, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A going 84 in a 70 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Brannon, 38, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, assessed $135 court costs. An “attempt to commit an offense” charge was dismissed.

• Emily Schalk, 30, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, no operator’s license, driving under suspension-financial, fined $750, assessed $405 court costs.

• Wesley Greene, 30, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Clifford Lee, 57, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kendra Webber, 33, of Hamilton, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dustin Foley, 44, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tina Brummett-Younker, 47, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Harley Davis, 39, trespassing, assessed $135 court costs. A no contact order was terminated.

• Charles Beatty, 51, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct.

• Lucas Howland, 23, of Washington Court House, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Howland.

• Vannessa Parrish, 19, of Washington Court House, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Parrish.

• Kala Jackson, 24, of Fairburn, Georgia, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Jackson.

• Neko Williams, 18, of Cincinnati, going 101 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Williams.

