Thanksgiving boxes are available

In response to the community Thanksgiving Dinner being cancelled due to COVID-19, Clinton County Community Action, through funds provided through the CSBG CARES Act, will be providing Thanksgiving boxes to Clinton County residents who are under the 200% Poverty Guideline.

The monthly (gross) income guideline is: Household of 1 — $2,127; 2 — $2,878; 3 — $3,620; 4 — $4,367; 5 — $5,113; 6 — $5,860; 7 — $6,607; 8 — $7,353; 9 — $8,100; and, 10 — $8,847.

The following items must be provided to apply: Current proof of total household income for the past 30 days — if zero income, will have to complete a self-declaration explaining how you survive without income; current proof of address; dates of birth and Social Security numbers for everyone in the household.

Boxes will be distributed 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 7, or as long as the boxes are available, at the Community Action office at 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.