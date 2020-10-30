ODOT sets work for next week

Through the week ending Nov. 7, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

New impacts

SR 28 & SR 73 Ditching & Vegetation Clearing – On SR 28, between the Warren County line and SR 134, and on SR 73, between Wilmington and the Highland County line. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, barrels and/or flaggers.

SR 134 & SR 729 Pavement Repairs — On SR 134, at various locations between the Highland County line and Wilmington, and on SR 729, between SR 73 and Sabina. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and/or arrow boards.

