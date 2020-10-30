Donate blood at CMH on Nov. 11

WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System will sponsor the monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 11 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Room, 69 N. South St.

The Community Blood Center “Together We Give” campaign calls on the community to help avert a blood shortage this fall. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The new “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf are both free when you register to donate with CBC Nov. 2 through Nov. 28.

Type O blood remains in high demand and in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses and high schools have cancelled blood drives or reduced capacity.

Hospital usage of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) has surged and CBC is calling on CCP donors to “Fight, Heal, & Give.” The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.