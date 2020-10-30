About election night, results …

The Nov. 3, 2020 general election is making history as many millions of Americans vote by mail or during early in-person voting.

By Oct. 20, the state of Ohio reported that 1.1 million Ohioans had already cast their ballot — about triple the number in 2016.

With that in mind, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose cautions official results won’t be known until the certification date of Nov. 18. So if one of the Clinton County renewal levies or any other races are even remotely close, don’t count any election night results to be the ultimate official results.

Ohio boards of election will begin their official canvass of election results beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, to be completed by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

After the polls close, boards will be required to report the number of absentee ballots that were issued but not returned by the close of polls on Nov. 3, 2020, as well as the total number of provisional ballots issued on Election Day and during early in-person voting.

The News Journal will be filing stories for print and for online at wnewsj.com Tuesday right up until around 10 p.m. — and beyond for online only.

Vector illustration of Badge about the USA Presidential Election in 2020 https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_Election-2020-free-clip-art-11.jpg Vector illustration of Badge about the USA Presidential Election in 2020