Clinton County man dies in ATV accident

ADAMS TWP., Clinton Co. — The driver of an all-terrain vehicle was killed in an accident late Saturday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at around 11:10 p.m. Shane M. Garrison, 31, of Wilmington was driving the ATV on property on Hale Road in Adams Township with passengers Joshua McGraw, 25, of Waynesville and Bradley Case, 25, of Miamisburg, when Garrison lost control of the ATV and was ejected.

Garrison was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County coroner. McGraw was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and Case refused treatment at the scene, the OSHP stated.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, according to the OSHP, and the investigation is continuing.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire & EMS and Miami Valley CareFlight.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg