East Clinton FFA graduate Kori Kile places top 4 in US for her Proficiency

Previous East Clinton FFA member Kori Kile recently placed top 4 in the nation for her Proficiency in Equine Entrepreneurship.

Her project involved a total of five horses in which she owns and cares for. She uses these horses to give riding lessons to young children.

Kori also placed first in the state in Proficiency.

Five other EC FFA students recognized are previous FFA members Austin Rolfe, Gracie McCarren, Logan McPherson, Blake Williams and Taylor Boeckmann, all of whom recently received their American Degree. It is the highest degree you can receive in FFA, and only 2 percent of FFA members move on to do so.

Congratulations to those who have represented the East Clinton FFA and for their achievements.

Kori Kile https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Kori-Kile.jpg Kori Kile