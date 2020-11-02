Clinton Co. Sheriff’s reports: Several arrests made

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Wilmington male for alleged domestic violence at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 23. According to the report, a 30-year-old female came into the station to report an incident. The victim was listed as having apparent minor injuries and that the suspect was her boyfriend.

• Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Cuba male was arrested for alleged criminal damaging or endangering at 6:58 p.m. on Oct. 30. According to the report, the incident took place at the 100 block of State Route East in Cuba/Washington Township. The report indicates damage was to the structure at the incident location. A Cuba female was listed as the victim and the suspect is indicated as her boyfriend.

• Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Wilmington male for alleged illegal conveyance of weapons/prohibited items at 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 23. According to the report, deputies were responding to a reported overdose at the 2700 block of U.S. 22 West in Union Township. It was discovered the suspect had active arrest warrants. Suspected narcotics were located on the suspect’s person while at the jail.

• Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Martinsville male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 25. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop around Frazier and Cochran Roads in Midland. During the stop, deputies found a suspected hypodermic syringe.

• At 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jonesboro Road in Midland on a vehicle with no tail lights. According to the report, a bag with a powder substance were located in the vehicle. The report lists two suspects — a 42-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of Wilmington. According to court documents, the male was charged with alleged drug instrument possession, a no tail-light violation, a seat-belt violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and providing false.

• At 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 25, a 43-year-old male reported someone broke into his residence on Farmers Road in Washington Township and stole multiple items. The report lists a washer and dryer as being the only stolen items. The incident took place between Oct. 19 and 24.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

