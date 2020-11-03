Participating in the process

The voting process was going smoothly and without long lines nearing 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the polling place at Dove Church on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington. Voting was also going smoothly with no long lines as the News Journal checked polling places early morning at the Wilmington City Building and late morning at Cornerstone Baptist Church. All the locations were utilizing safety and hygiene procedures and voters seen entering polling places were wearing masks.

Locals show up at the Wilmington City Building on Tuesday to cast their votes.

Mark Breetz stands by ready to help those with curbside voting at the Wilmington City Building on Tuesday.

Locals show up at the Wilmington City Building on Tuesday to cast their votes.