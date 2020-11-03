Clinton County judge hands down sentences including several lengthy jail terms

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 26, 2020 and Oct. 30, 2020:

• Christopher Kier, 31, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, theft, sentenced to 450 days in jail, fined $2,250, assessed $405 court costs. Kier must have no contact with the theft victim. Additional charges of theft, obstructing official business, drug instrument possession, and obstructing were dismissed.

• Joshua Fry, 21, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Fry is to have no contact with the victim and was remanded to jail.

• Autumn Golightly, 21, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $900, assessed $135 court costs. Golightly was remanded to jail.

• Zachery Whitaker, 28, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Joshue Devoe, 33, of Wilmington, littering, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Devoe must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years and pay $150 in restitution to Clinton County Solid Waste Management.

• James Langan, 24, of Cedarville, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, and two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Eric Nies, 34, of Fayetteville, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Trent Swisher, 22, of Leesburg, two counts of marijuana possession, driving under suspension-financial, fined $400, assessed $405 court costs.

• Adam Taylor, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Scott Perry, 46, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial was dismissed.

• Bryan Simmons, 39, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Christopher Miller, 33, of Martinsville, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Boggins, 40, of Gahanna, intoxicated pedestrian, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Boggins.

• Nicholas Sharp, 21, of Marysville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Sharp.

• Judith Dover, 75, of Shelbyville, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Dover.

• Joshua Freeman, 18, of Cincinnati, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Freeman.

• Christian Kastle, 26, of Tipp City, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Kastle.

• Haylee Garrison, 22, of Sabina, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Garrison.

