Local vote totals with 30 of 36 precincts in: All 8 issues on Clinton County ballots still looking good

Seven tax renewal questions plus a Sunday sales liquor option highlight the general election ballots locally in Clinton County. All of the races for county offices (such as commissioner, auditor, etc.) are unopposed.

Here are the unofficial numbers for these eight issues (absentee/early voting totals, plus Election Day voting from 30 of 36 county precincts):

• Jefferson Township. A five-year, 5.25-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Jefferson Township including Midland.

For 452

Against 150

• Village of New Vienna. A five-year, 3.5-mills tax renewal for current expenses to benefit New Vienna.

For 256

Against 187

• Village of New Vienna. A five-year, 5.8-mills tax renewal for police protection, ambulance or emergency medical services to benefit New Vienna.

For 320

Against 128

• Village of Port William. A five-year, 3-mills tax renewal for current expenses to benefit Port William.

For 18

Against 7

• Union Township. A five-year, 6-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Union Township.

For 1,307

Against 480

• Washington Township. A five-year, 1.5-mills tax renewal for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges to benefit Washington Township.

For 659

Against 402

• Washington Township. A five-year, 1.6-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Washington Township.

For 779

Against 284

• There was also one local liquor option issue, in Sabina A Precinct, for the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sundays between 10 a.m. and midnight by Ramdev LLC (doing business as Sabina Food Mart).

For 330

Against 223

General election vote totals and results will not be official until all votes are certified by Wednesday, Nov. 18; Ohio boards of election canvass of results begins on Saturday, Nov. 14.

