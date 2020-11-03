Local vote totals with 30 of 36 precincts in: All 8 issues on Clinton County ballots still looking good

Seven tax renewal questions plus a Sunday sales liquor option highlight the general election ballots locally in Clinton County. All of the races for county offices (such as commissioner, auditor, etc.) are unopposed.
Here are the unofficial numbers for these eight issues (absentee/early voting totals, plus Election Day voting from 30 of 36 county precincts):
• Jefferson Township. A five-year, 5.25-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Jefferson Township including Midland.
For 452
Against 150
ˆ
• Village of New Vienna. A five-year, 3.5-mills tax renewal for current expenses to benefit New Vienna.
For 256
Against 187
ˆ
• Village of New Vienna. A five-year, 5.8-mills tax renewal for police protection, ambulance or emergency medical services to benefit New Vienna.
For 320
Against 128
ˆ
• Village of Port William. A five-year, 3-mills tax renewal for current expenses to benefit Port William.
For 18
Against 7
ˆ
• Union Township. A five-year, 6-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Union Township.
For 1,307
Against 480
ˆ
• Washington Township. A five-year, 1.5-mills tax renewal for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges to benefit Washington Township.
For 659
Against 402
ˆ
• Washington Township. A five-year, 1.6-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Washington Township.
For 779
Against 284
ˆ
• There was also one local liquor option issue, in Sabina A Precinct, for the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sundays between 10 a.m. and midnight by Ramdev LLC (doing business as Sabina Food Mart).
For 330
Against 223
General election vote totals and results will not be official until all votes are certified by Wednesday, Nov. 18; Ohio boards of election canvass of results begins on Saturday, Nov. 14.