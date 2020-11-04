LOCAL BRIEFS

Blan fifth grade remote

Due to the continued absences of employees and lack of personnel to fill in, Blanchester Schools Superintendent Dean Lynch has decided to continue remote learning for fifth grade.

This will continue until Friday, Nov. 13, according to Lynch. In-person school will resume for fifth-graders on Monday, Nov. 16.

CM board work session

The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education will hold a work session on Saturday morning, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Middle School Makerspace for the purpose of strategic planning.

CCFCF

What: Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting will be held virtually via Skype 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Public is invited. For more information or for the meeting link, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator, at clintonctyfcfc@yahoo.com.