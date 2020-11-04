Trial date set for Blanchester stabbing suspect

WILMINGTON — Trial dates are set for a stabbing suspect.

On Tuesday, Corey Peck, 30, was scheduled to go before Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck in a two-day jury trial on Feb. 19, 2021. A back-up trial is scheduled for Dec. 9, 2020, according to court records.

Peck, of Milford, faces two felonious assault charges in relation to the alleged stabbing of 30-year-old Christopher Burress of Blanchester.

In September, Burress arrived at the Blanchester Police Department with “multiple stab wounds.” Burress was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via helicopter where he was later discharged.

Blanchester officers were able to identify Peck after interviewing witnesses. Peck was apprehended the next day.

“Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday (September 21), Corey Peck contacted the police department via telephone” stating he was at an address in Pleasant Plain in rural Clermont County, and was prepared to surrender himself, said Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. “We contacted the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and briefed them on the situation and asked that they attempt to apprehend Peck at that address.”

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Peck, who was turned over to Blanchester Police and later taken to the Clinton County Jail.

A final pretrial is scheduled for Nov. 24.

