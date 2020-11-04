Wilmington police reports: Charges filed in local incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 1, police responded to Fifth Avenue on a criminal damage report. A male subject was observed punching things in the house. The police observed the suspect standing behind the door without a shirt on. The suspect advised he was trying to fix the door. Police placed the suspect in handcuffs and led him to their cruiser. A male subject advised the suspect was acting erratically and threw a saw at the window, causing it to shatter. The suspect also allegedly punched holes in a bedroom door. The property owner — a 37-year-old female — wanted to pursue charges. After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect acted erratic and yelled profanities. The officer noted the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The officer transported the suspect to Clinton Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation. The suspect was declared stable for incarceration and was transported to the jail. According to the Municipal Court records, the suspect was charged with alleged criminal damages.

• Police arrested a male and female subject in relation to a theft at a Progress Way store at 1:48 p.m. on Oct. 29. According to the report, police responded to the store where they spoke with a loss prevention officer who believed two people were removing items. Police observed a security video where the suspects were seen acting suspiciously. The male suspect was seen with a bookbag inside his cart and putting items in the bag. The suspect was also seen putting a watch on his wrist. The male suspect was seen giving the bookbag to the female suspect. Police located the male suspect outside the store with the bookbag on his back. Police attempted to make contact with the suspect but the suspect ran. Police lost the suspect but recovered the bookbag. The suspect got on a bicycle and wouldn’t stop when police signaled him to stop. Police were able to apprehend the suspect and he was taken into custody. During this time, the female suspect had been taken into custody for alleged complicity. According to the Municipal Court records, the male suspect was charged with allegedly resisting arrest, theft, and failure to comply.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old female subject for alleged domestic violence after responding to a domestic situation on Jodie Lane at 10:24 p.m. on Nov. 1. According to the report, when police arrived the suspect was walking out of the residence yelling at a male subject. She grabbed something from her vehicle. When police asked how she was, she said “something about not being good” and went back inside. The male subject was seen getting ready to leave with a bag of his property. The report noted several scratches were seen on the right side of the male’s neck. When police asked what happened, the two argued so the officer wasn’t able to get a clear answer. The male advised he arrived after “working out of state” and the suspect was “intoxicated and yelling at him,” according to the report. According to the report, the argument was over personal issues. The suspected admitted she was wrong but was still placed in custody. Photos were taken of the victim’s injuries. The report was forward to Children Services due to the couple’s child being present at the incident.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged drug abuse instrument possession after conducting a traffics stop at 1:16 a.m. on Oct. 28 around North Walnut and Columbus Street. According to the report, police seized a gram of an unknown substance, a syringe, and a meth pipe.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass after responding to a subject trying to enter an A Street residence at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 1. According to the report, the suspect was trying to enter into the window. The suspect advised his girlfriend told him to come over after a party. The suspect was advised he wasn’t allowed to be on that property. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol due to slurred speech, according to the report. Police spoke with the residents who advised they never invited him over. The suspect was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

• At 10:22 on Oct. 28, police responded to a vacant residence on South Walnut Street on the report of trespassing. A subject was found but was unknown to the property owner. No drugs or alcohol were believed to be involved. No further details were listed.

• At 3:09 p.m. on Oct. 29, a male subject reported his Social Security number was used to “possibly create a fraudulent account for unemployment benefits during the early COVID pandemic,” the report states. No further details were listed.

