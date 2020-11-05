Helping those who answer the call

The question is: “Did the people make the United States of America great or did living in the United States of America make great people?” The answer is simple: “There are great people in the United States of America.

When our way of life has been threatened by foreign powers, brave men and women stepped up, raised their right hand, donned the uniform of their country and put their lives on the line for their fellow man.

When natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, etc. strike the homeland, thousands upon thousands of Americans leave the safety and comfort of their homes traveling to the scene of the disaster to offer a helping hand to their fellow countrymen.

When an invisible enemy, like the pandemic we are facing today, invades our shores, there are always Americans willing to step up or give whatever they have the where-with-all to contribute.

There has been a significant shortage of heath care professionals for quite sometime, especially nurses. Now with nurses and doctors on the front line fighting this deadly disease, the country needs them more than ever, but being the first line of defense, puts them at a very high risk of exposure.

Yet as with any other threat, there are those willing to step up.

On Monday night, Clinton County Voiture 992, 40 & 8, was able to offer some assistance to one of those young people who said: “I want to be a nurse.” This veteran, charitable organization has been awarding nursing scholarships since 1984, but this year’s Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship seemed to carry a little more weight.

Dakota Slone of Sabina was awarded the $2,000 Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship for the 2021 academic year during a brief ceremony prior to their regularly scheduled meeting, at which two more people distinguished themselves by giving assistance to future nurses.

Finance Chairman, Jack Rose announced that he had received $1,300 for the scholarship fund, from two donors. Both donations were accompanied by hand-written notes.

The first note read in part: “… In honor of my dad … He was a proud member of Post 49 … also proud of me when I became a Registered Nurse. Combining the two gives me pleasure.” The other read in part: “I worked with Jeanette Payne for many years at CMH … She taught many people how to give quality, outstanding care to patients.”

Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution should make checks payable to the Jeanette Payne Scholarship Fund and mail to Jack Rose, 267 N. Lincoln St. Wilmington, OH 45177.

Questions about applying for a scholarship should be addressed to Bob Rich, Nurses Training Directeur, at rcr2501@hotmail.com,

From left are Mike Sutton, Jim Cook, Mike Boyle, Jim Vest, Richard James, Jack Rose, Paul Butler, Tammy Slone and daughter Dakota Slone, Delmar Copeland, Bob Rich (Nurses Training Directeur), Charles Lakatos, Charlie Shoemaker (Chef de Gare), Jerry LeForge and Denny Hasz. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_NURSES-TRAINING-RECIPIENT-2020.jpg From left are Mike Sutton, Jim Cook, Mike Boyle, Jim Vest, Richard James, Jack Rose, Paul Butler, Tammy Slone and daughter Dakota Slone, Delmar Copeland, Bob Rich (Nurses Training Directeur), Charles Lakatos, Charlie Shoemaker (Chef de Gare), Jerry LeForge and Denny Hasz. Submitted photo