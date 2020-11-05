Budgeting prosecutor’s office

Clinton County commissioners continue work on the 2021 General Fund budget. On Wednesday, one of their appointments was with Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew T. McCoy, left, and County Prosecutor Office Administrator Kelly Shoemaker to discuss budgetary matters with McCoy for the first time since he became county prosecutor following the death of Rick Moyer. Upon the death of Moyer, there were two open positions in the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office: McCoy’s spot as the senior-level deputy prosecutor and another vacancy created by the departure of full-time Assistant County Prosecutor Katie Wilkin. Wilkin’s replacement is scheduled to start next Monday.

