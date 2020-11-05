Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 22. Critical: On the sandwich prep station, shredded cheese 51°F, guacamole 45°F and mustard sauce was 44°F. All must be kept cold at 41°F or below. The cooler temperature was reading 45°F. Ice machine inside ledge is dirty with black residue.

In walk-in cooler, condenser dripping water onto the floor. Sandwich prep cooler was 45°F. Broken floor tile by 3-compartment sink and by deep fryer. Floor dirty by grease container/pop syrup.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 19.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, Oct. 27. Critical: Tomato mix and pumpkin sauce missing date marks. Person in Charge stated will mark containers with dates. Spray bottle with chemical and container with sanitizer solution missing common name label. PIC corrected.

Duct tape used as repair on plumbing under prep sink. Air gap must be visible on food prep sink. Plumbing leaking at prep sink? (Container with water under prep sink.) Dust accumulated on fans in kitchen. Handle of utensils (tongs) damaged.

• Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 SR 73, New Vienna, Oct. 22. Critical: Container of raw chicken stored above container of ready-to-eat chili. Person in Charge relocated and corrected (walk-in cooler).

Black residues accumulated on shelving in True reach-in cooler (2-door). Water also accumulated in bottom of unit. PIC cleaned at time of visit and stated service is scheduled for cooler. Paint peeling in vent hood above fryer equipment area. Floor tile missing, loose at old bar.

• Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, Wilmington, Oct. 28. Currently not serving food. Needs current water sample.

• The Escape, 36 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Oct. 26. Everything looks good! No violations at this time.

• Kairos Coffee, 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 26. No employees wearing hair restraint. Employee with facial hair not wearing facial hair restraint.

• Clinton County Head Start, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Oct. 21. Lunch provided by Clinton-Massie School. Breakfast and snack provided by center. Sanitizer test strips were unavailable.

• Countryside YMCA CM PrimeTime, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Oct. 21. Meals provided by parents and/or purchased from school. Snacks provided by Food Service Operation. Disposable supplies available. Bleach test strips and gloves available. No concerns at time of visit.

• Clinton County Jail, 1645 Davids Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 20. Facility is in the jail. No employees wearing masks. Everything looks good. Thank you.

