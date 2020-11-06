Final 4 on the line

The Clinton-Massie football team will host Wyoming 7 p.m. Saturday in the Division IV Region 16 championship game at Frank Irelan Field. The Falcons and Cowboys are both 9-0 this season. The winner advances to the Division IV state semifinal round on Nov. 14. In the photo, the Clinton-Massie offense (left) prepares to score against Waverly in last week’s 31-28 victory.

The Clinton-Massie football team will host Wyoming 7 p.m. Saturday in the Division IV Region 16 championship game at Frank Irelan Field. The Falcons and Cowboys are both 9-0 this season. The winner advances to the Division IV state semifinal round on Saturday, Nov. 14. In the photo, the Clinton-Massie offense (left) prepares to score against Waverly in last week’s 31-28 victory. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_FB11_cmwhstrenches-cropped.jpg The Clinton-Massie football team will host Wyoming 7 p.m. Saturday in the Division IV Region 16 championship game at Frank Irelan Field. The Falcons and Cowboys are both 9-0 this season. The winner advances to the Division IV state semifinal round on Saturday, Nov. 14. In the photo, the Clinton-Massie offense (left) prepares to score against Waverly in last week’s 31-28 victory. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal file photo