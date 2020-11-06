Clinton County records 14th COVID death

WILMINGTON — A 14th Clinton County resident has succumbed from a coronavirus-related illness, according to the Clinton County Health District.

This latest victim is a woman in her 60s with no known underlying conditions, said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer. She passed away on Oct. 31.

This most recent coronavirus-related death is expected to be posted on the Ohio Department of Health site about 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 when the site is updated.

This is the first COVID-19 related death of a Clinton Countian in more than six weeks.

