Weekly ODOT work schedule

Through the week ending Saturday, Nov. 14: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, please visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com .

NEW IMPACTS

S.R. 28 and S.R. 73 Ditching and Vegetation Clearing — On S.R. 28, between the Warren County line and S.R. 134, and on S.R. 73, between Wilmington and the Highland County line. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, barrels and/or flaggers.

S.R. 134 and S.R. 729 Pavement Repairs — On S.R. 134, at various locations between the Highland County line and Wilmington, and on S.R. 729, between S.R 73 and Sabina. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and/or arrow boards.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_ODOT.jpg