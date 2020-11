City of Wilmington Safety and Service Director Brian Shidaker, left, provides updates to Wilmington City Council on road paving, construction projects and the plans going into next year.

City of Wilmington Safety and Service Director Brian Shidaker, left, provides updates to Wilmington City Council on road paving, construction projects and the plans going into next year. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_DSC_0218.jpg City of Wilmington Safety and Service Director Brian Shidaker, left, provides updates to Wilmington City Council on road paving, construction projects and the plans going into next year. John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_DSC_0220.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal