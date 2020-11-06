Son who shot father in Clinton County sentenced to prison

WILMINGTON — The son who shot his father on New Year’s Day 2020 is going to prison with the possibility of an early release.

Emotions ran high Thursday during the sentencing hearing for Brandon C. Breezley, 24, in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom. In September, Breezley pleaded guilty to a felony 1 attempted murder charge. The father, David, survived.

Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Breezley to four years in prison, with the possibility of an early release after serving six months.

“It’s not a ‘slap on the wrist,’ ” said Rudduck.

Rudduck advised he factored in the model behavior of Breezley while incarcerated, and testimony from him and his family.

But the judge said he also factored in the seriousness of the offense and that Breezley had been on probation for an incident in Texas in 2017. According to Rudduck, the 2017 incident was “causing serious harm to a child.”

Before sentencing in the 2020 case was carried out Thursday, Rudduck gave Breezley along with members of his family an opportunity to speak.

“I just want to say, I’m so sorry,” said Breezley, trying to hold back tears. “I don’t remember much of what happened that night. I remember bits and pieces. I’ve had nightmares every day since.”

Breezley also apologized to his family for “putting them through this stress” and thanked Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew McCoy for “opportunities given.”

Father David Breezley spoke about how he has no memory of the incident.

“This kid means the world to me,” said an emotional David about Brandon. “I don’t know what I could’ve done or said … I don’t remember being shot … [Brandon] made a mistake.”

Brandon’s mother, Tina, spoke also, saying he is a “good person” and “he knew what he did was wrong.”

Amanda, Brandon’s sister, addressed the court, bringing up harsh experiences in their childhoods.

“Home didn’t welcome mistakes,” said Amanda of what she said was an “intense” home life.

Both Tina and Amanda indicated in court the argument may have been Brandon trying to get approval from his father.

The mother indicated David has been remorseful over his past behavior as a parent.

All the family members indicated they believed Brandon is in need of mental health treatment.

According to the original affidavit, Clinton County sheriff’s deputies found the victim lying on the kitchen floor “covered in blood” at the Breezley residence in Midland.

When Breezley was arrested, he reportedly said, “I just killed my dad, he is dead, I just shot him in the head.”

According to the affidavit, the incident started when Brandon and David were arguing, which led to a physical altercation. After a while, Brandon told law enforcement officials he entered his parents’ bedroom and removed a .22-caliber handgun from a safe.

When Brandon heard his father walking toward the closed bedroom door, he held the door closed with his left hand. When David tried to enter the bedroom Brandon fired a single shot through the door.

Brandon reportedly said he heard his father yell and fall to the floor.

The affidavit stated: “Breezley opened the bedroom door, observed his father lying on the floor, and when his father rose to a seated position he shot at him again and saw his father immediately fall backward.”

The affidavit also reports Brandon said he did not give first aid to his father, or seek assistance.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

