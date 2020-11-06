Chamber: Now’s time to nominate ‘Clinton County Community Champions’ in 5 categories

WILMINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed every facet of life as we know it. In the months since the COVID-19 outbreak, communities everywhere have seen extraordinary medical professionals, teachers, local businesses, volunteers, community leaders, essential workers, and everyday people working tirelessly to make a difference.

While this pandemic has brought about new challenges and stressors for us all, there has also been a surge in people simply looking out for each other, whether friends, family, neighbors or strangers.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Chamber’s 2020 Premium Sponsor – the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) — want to highlight the stories of the Clinton County citizens, employers and employees, and organizations who are making an impact in our community with the new “Clinton County Community Champions” (C4) Awards!

Join the Chamber and the CVB in nominating, thanking, and celebrating our “Clinton County Community Champions” (C4) throughout the month of November 2020 Nominations will be taken for awards in the following categories: Healthcare, Education, Business, Non-profit, Youth (under 18), and Citizen.

Nominees should exemplify one or more of the following, during the course of January-October 2020:

• Exceptional commitment to our community by helping with a special project and/or ongoing activities.

• Unselfish leadership, creativity, cooperation, and hard work in the service to others.

• Inspiration to others as a role model.

Whatever the endeavor, big or small, these people deserve to be recognized and applauded for their efforts. If you know of a worthy nominee, then please consider them for a “C4” award.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 1, nominations must be submitted to the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce via an online nomination form or by mailing in a downloadable form to the Chamber office, 21 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177. Both forms can be found on the Chamber website at www.wccchamber.com/c4awards beginning Nov. 1.

Nominations of any form (online or mail) will not be accepted past the deadline date of Nov. 15, 2020.

To be eligible for the C4 Awards, nominees must live and/or work in Clinton County and business/organization nominees must have offices in Clinton County (may be for-profit or not-for-profit). Nominations may be self-nominated or nominated by another person. Nominees cannot be a member of the judges’ panel or member of the judges’ immediate family.

The judging process will commence the week of Monday, Nov. 16, and will be completed by a panel of board members and staff of the Chamber of Commerce and the CVB. They plan to notify the winners of the “C4” Awards by Monday, Nov. 23, and they will be profiled through print and social media outlets throughout the week of Nov. 23-27.

For more information, contact the Chamber at info@wccchamber.com or 937-728-7075.

