Clinton County Health District reports its first COVID-19 positive employee, says no one from public exposed

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District (CCHD) is announcing its first COVID-19 positive employee, “who is isolating at home with a relatively mild illness”, according to Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer in a news release Saturday.

“While no one from the public has been exposed, one CCHD employee has been identified and is quarantining at home,” she said.

The CCHD remains open for business; however, access to its offices remains restricted.

“We strongly encourage all business activity to be conducted over the phone, by mail or by other electronic media,” said Walker-Bauer. “Immunizations remain by appointment-only with most being administered in the comfort of your vehicle whenever possible.

WIC program

The Clinton County WIC office, found within the CCHD, will provide WIC benefits to participants by appointment only. Participants should call the WIC office prior to their appointments for phone consultation. WIC office staff will meet you at the WIC window near entrance C to complete the appointment.

Phone numbers for various programs are: Environmental Health, (937) 382-7251; Public Health Nursing, (937) 382-7221 ext. 125; Vital Statistics, (937) 382-3829; and WIC, (937) 382-2862 ext. 120. Emails may be sent to info@clincohd.com and faxes may be sent to (937) 382-7027

Follow the Clinton County Health District on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest local information.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Clinton-Co.-Health-District.jpg