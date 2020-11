The annual Holiday at the Mill event is well-attended — and continues until 7 p.m. today (Saturday) — by shoppers browsing the thousands of unique items and gifts on a beautiful day at the Sugartree Mill Co. on E. Sugartree St. in Wilmington. The event includes a complimentary cookie & beverage bar, giveaways, store discounts and more. Part of proceeds benefit local organizations including New Life Clinic and Sugartree Ministries.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal