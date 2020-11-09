VFW Auxiliary cleans memorial

WILMINGTON — Sunday, Nov. 1 was a busy day for the officers and members of James H Smithson Post 6710 and Auxiliary Unit 6710, VFW. While one committee graded papers and listened to a recorded dissertation from the county’s high schools, another group was readying the post home for the younger Halloween revelers.

The Post’s Auxiliary Unit sponsors a Halloween party every year, but this year the costume party was just the beginning. Added to it were two new events: “Trunk or Treat” and a slightly haunted hayride.

The festivities began with games, costume judging and hot dogs around 4 p.m., then as the sun went down, the participating members went to their vehicles where they opened the trunk or rear hatch, exposing fancifully wrap bags of candy and other treats and waited for the dragons, super heroes and other assorted costumed trunk raiders.

With their bags full of freshly gained booty, the brave young explorers climbed aboard a hay wagon and mounted a “socially distanced” bale of straw for an excursion into the unknown vastness of the old abandoned drive-in theater — the not-so scary inhabitants of which garnered more laughs than screams.

The more serious side of the day’s activities resulted in three East Clinton High School students being declared the winners of the VFW’s “Patriot Pen” program.

Additionally, the recorded dissertation of Tye Phipps, a sophomore from Clinton-Massie, will represent Post 6710 in the 2021 4th District competition. The assigned subject this year was “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

The aforementioned winners will be invited to a future post meeting to be introduced to the membership and receive their awards.

The VFW Post and Auxiliary hosted their Halloween party.