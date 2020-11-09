WILMINGTON — Over the past several months, HealthFirst for Clinton County, Clinton County Health District, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Clinton County Board of County Commissioners and the Mental Health Recovery Board have engaged hundreds of residents in Clinton County to help identify the most critical health needs in the community.

The national research firm Public Research Consultants (PRC), conducted the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), which included phone surveys with 400 community members. The confidential survey asked questions about residents’ health status, behaviors, and experiences.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, these community partners will host an online presentation of the key findings from the recent study. Clinton County residents are encouraged to take part in the webinar, which will include an opportunity to give feedback on the results to begin prioritizing issues for local health organizations.

The results of the CHNA will help us understand where the greatest needs exist and identify ways to strengthen the services and support that improve health for all residents of Clinton County. This webinar will give us the information we need to prioritize the health needs most important to our area.

Residents can register for the online presentation at https://bit.ly/2IlBRDM . After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information about the Clinton County Community Health Needs Assessment, residents may contact HealthFirst at healthfirstforcc@gmail.com .

