Local Briefs: Several organizations set meetings

Park board sets meeting

Wilmington Park Board special meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3eOcua8 with meeting ID 391 439 2614 and passcode Parks.

Washington Twp. meeting

Washington Township meeting originally scheduled for Nov. 16 has been rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. at the township hall in Cuba.

Sabina/NV libraries meet

Board of trustees for the Sabina Public Library and New Vienna Branch will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Email the director at pdunn@sabinalibrary.com for details if you wish to attend.

CAP sets meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a board of trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 both in-person and via Zoom. Members may choose how they would like to participate. If you would like participate via Zoom, please email to beckyboris@clintoncap.org.