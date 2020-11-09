Clinton County Municipal Court judge hands down jail sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 2, 2020 and Nov. 6, 2020:

• Nicholas Quigley, 20, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Nov. 5, 2020 to Nov. 5, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted Dec. 5, 2020. Operator’s license was destroyed. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Logan Huston, 21, of Martinsville, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (139 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $135 court costs. Huston must take part in supervised probation and house arrest with electronic monitoring. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Michaela Robinson, 21, of Sabina, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Elias Willis, 33, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ALS vacated. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Austin Martin, 26, of Wilmington, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (44 days suspended), assessed $270 court costs. Martin must take part in supervised probation. A third trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Mariah Johnson, 21, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Johnson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. No ALS imposed. Two tag/sticker violations were dismissed.

• Sarah Rohrer, 24, of Kettering, O.V.I.-suspension, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. A crossing yellow line violation was dismissed.

• Gregory Farley, 31, of Dayton, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Farley was remanded to jail. Farley must have no contact with the victim and pay $449.99 in restitution.

• Christopher Fogarty, 31, of Sabina, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Fogarty must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial charge and telecommunication harassment were dismissed.

• Kayla Conger, 28, of Wilmington, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail, assessed $270 court costs. Conger must have no contact with the incident locations or any other vacant house in Wilmington. A second trespassing charge was dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

