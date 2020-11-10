Webinar on fundraising via social media

The Clinton County Foundation is presenting the final free webinar on fundraising through social media in the series Outside the Box: Fundraising on Social Media. It will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Local social media experts Sue Reynolds of R+L Carriers and Kristi Fickert of 30 Lines Marketing will share their knowledge and provide solutions to support charitable organizations through challenging fundraising times.

“We had 15 local organizations at the seminar in September,” said Jan Blohm, executive director for the Foundation. “Tuesday is going to work through the top social media tools. We are so fortunate to have experts to guide us. Take advantage of this great opportunity. No one is stopping you.”

Anyone may attend — businesses, nonprofits or individuals interested in learning more about fundraising in a challenging time.

To register and receive the Zoom link, email the Clinton County Foundation at clintoncountyohiofoundation@gmail.com .

