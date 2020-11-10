UPDATED: One dead, one critical after Warren Co. shootings

WASHINGTON TWP., WARREN CO. — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting incident police are calling an attempted murder/suicide in Warren County.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 8:41 a.m. — and soon after a medical helicopter — on a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head and a female with a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of SR 132 in Warren County. The property has a Clarksville mailing address and is in the Clinton-Massie School District.

“On arrival deputies located a male deceased in the driveway of the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” stated Warren County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Hounshell in a news release.

“Deputies also located a female suffering from a gunshot wound,” Hounshell stated. “She was treated by medics on the scene and then transported to a local hospital by helicopter. At this time she is in critical condition. No names will be released pending next of kin notification.”

The scene on State Route 132 in Warren County at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_DSC_0240-5.jpg The scene on State Route 132 in Warren County at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. John Hamilton | News Journal