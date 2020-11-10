UPDATED: One dead, one critical after Warren Co. shootings

WASHINGTON TWP., WARREN CO. — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting incident police are calling an attempted murder/suicide in Warren County.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 8:41 a.m. — and soon after a medical helicopter — on a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head and a female with a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of SR 132 in Warren County. The property has a Clarksville mailing address and is in the Clinton-Massie School District.
“On arrival deputies located a male deceased in the driveway of the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” stated Warren County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Hounshell in a news release.
“Deputies also located a female suffering from a gunshot wound,” Hounshell stated. “She was treated by medics on the scene and then transported to a local hospital by helicopter. At this time she is in critical condition. No names will be released pending next of kin notification.”