More sentences handed down in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 2, 2020 and Nov. 6, 2020:

• Jennifer Roush, 40, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Roush must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Colin Root, 41, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Root must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Jeffrey Harrison, 44, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Timothy Whitworth, 49, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs.

• Alexis Gonzales, 22, of Sharpsburg, two counts of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, drug possession, fined $600, assessed $540 court costs.

• Candace James, 21, of Loveland, disorderly conduct, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jerry Tye, 49, of Blanchester, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Cody Holtzman, 32, of Dayton, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Harold Tackett, 41, of Wilmington, domestic violence, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Zachary Trimble, 32, of Midland, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of trespassing, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Cristian Shinkle, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Rebecca Erwin, 57, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Erwin.

• Tyler Adams, 30, of Chillicothe, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Adams.

• Brandon Longacre, 36, of Blanchester, domestic violence. Sentencing has been stayed to allow Longacre to complete diversion.

