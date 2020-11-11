Ohio Living Cape May named a Top Performer by U.S. News and World Report

Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington and two other Ohio Living nursing homes have achieved recognition as top performers in the latest “Best Nursing Homes” ratings issued by U.S. News and World Report.

Recognized as a “Best Nursing Home” in the Short-Term Rehabilitation category, Cape May joins 51 top performers across the state. Some 953 nursing homes were rated in Ohio.

“These ratings reflect our team’s commitment to high quality and caring service, while also providing influential third-party validation,” said Brad Reynolds, Cape May Executive Director/Administrator.

“We strive for excellence, and celebrate ratings like these because we know they influence the decisions of prospective residents and their family members, as well as potential staff members.”

U.S News ratings are based on publicly available data, including state-conducted health inspections, nurse staffing and medical quality measures. Nursing Homes are assessed for Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, or both, using a 5-level rating scale ranging from “Top Performing” to “Poor.”

Ohio Living Cape May, established in 1998, is a life plan community for people 55 or older. Cape May’s campus includes apartment and villa living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, home health and hospice, and long-term care.

Located at 175 Cape May Drive in Wilmington, Cape May employs 123 professionals. For more information about the 2020-21 U.S. News ratings, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes .

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio Living is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, operating 12 life plan communities, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, Ohio Living Physicians’ Services and the Ohio Living Foundation.

