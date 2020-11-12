Community Calendar

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 21-22

• Holidays at the Creek craft fair hosted by the News Journal is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday at Caesar Creek Flea Market. Enjoy shopping as 45 vendors have registered, and there will be 50/50 raffles and raffle baskets with profits going to the Clinton County Ho Ho Shop! Also sanitizing stations and other safety measures. For more info, visit https://bit.ly/2FZOHXs .