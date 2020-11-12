Donate to Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project that everyone can be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

National Collection Week is Nov. 16-23 with two curbside drop-off locations in Clinton County, according to Barbara Lanctot, Area Coordinator for South Central Ohio.

For more information on the program, visit https://sampur.se/30KyIUG .

Local drop-off locations and times are:

• Calvary Baptist Church, 1920 W US 22/3 Wilmington — Monday, Nov. 16: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.; Saturday Nov. 21: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22: 1-5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23: 9-11 a.m.

• Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester — Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20: 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 a.m.-noon; Sunday, Nov. 22: 1-3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 23: 9-11 a.m.

When you arrive at the Drop-Off Location, just follow the signs directing you to a team of volunteers that will be waiting to take your information and unload your shoeboxes. These volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves for the safety of all.