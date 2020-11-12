Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, Oct. 28. Critical: Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Knives were not used properly … sanitizer solution/test strip procedures were not being followed per Subway requirements. Person in Charge changed.

Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer and dry stock shelf. Food handler was not wearing hair restraint and was wearing several rings on fingers/painted fingernails. Seal on top cover of veggie prep bar is loose. Veggie prep bar was turned off (to allow to defrost). Service equipment to repair defrost mechanism in equipment. Wire/tape hanging down over meatballs in warmer. Microwave inner top surface had food splatter. (Cooler under turbo chef) has food debris and black residues on door seal and bottom of unit. Ice deposits accumulated on floor, shelf and boxes of food in walk-in freezer. Black residues accumulated on shelving and thermometer in walk-in cooler. Beverage spillage under/behind equipment on beverage counter. Soda bib leaks at storage rack. Mop was stored on floor. Water spray bottle was missing name label.

Follow-up: Nov. 18.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 28. Complaint. “Received complaint that facility was giving patrons gloves to use at salad bar to serve themselves, food was cold, and restrooms were dirty.” When I arrived, customers were serving themselves from hot bar. Explained that they must be served by employee. Left copy of Responsible Restart Ohio Restaurant/Bar Guidelines Sept. 22 for them with the part about salad bars highlighted. Hot foods were: Chicken 145°F; shrimp 180°F; rise 175°F. Cold foods were: pasta salad 40°F; raw chicken 30°F. Restrooms were clean.

• Sharrett Community Meat, 230 Main St., Port William, Oct. 30. Consultation. ROP of red meat is allowed. ROP of luncheon meats not allowed. Must wrap in plastic or Ziploc bags after opened. Smoker requires variance through ODH. Any additional plumbing will need permit and inspection from plumbing inspector. Meat slicer moved to prep table away from red meat processing.

• East Clinton High School, 174 Larrick Road, Sabina, Oct. 28. Facility had wrapped salads, fruits and dressings on salad bar for children to pick up. Recommend that facility have those behind counter and served to individuals upon request. Dishwasher has not been operational for 2 years. All nonworking equipment needs to be removed from facility for ease of cleaning.

