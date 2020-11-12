Local Briefs: Board of Elections, CM board set meetings

BOE sets special meetings

Clinton County Board of Elections special board meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 for the purpose of beginning the Official Canvas of the Nov. 3 General Election, processing the remaining absentee ballots and provisional ballots, and any other business that may come before the board.

The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington.

Clinton County Board of Elections will hold another special board meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 for the purpose of completing the Official Canvas of the and certifying the final results of the Nov. 3 General Election, and any other business that may come before the board. This meeting will also be held in the Clinton County Board of Elections Office.

CM board will meet

Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education regular board meeting is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at the middle school gym.