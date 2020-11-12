New details — Sheriff’s Office: Second death from Tuesday shooting incident; names released

WASHINGTON TWP., WARREN CO. — A second person has died from a Tuesday morning shooting incident and names have been released.

Sarah Colbert, 34, has died at an area hospital, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday afternoon.

“This incident stemmed from a domestic situation between Sarah and her husband Brian Colbert, 39,” police stated in a news release. “Mr. Colbert had a self- inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene on November 10th. At this time there is no further information to be released.”

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head and a female with a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of SR 132 in Warren County. The property has a Clarksville mailing address and is in the Clinton-Massie School District.

“On arrival deputies located a male deceased in the driveway of the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” stated Warren County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Hounshell in a news release Tuesday.

The scene on State Route 132 in Warren County at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_DSC_0240-7.jpg The scene on State Route 132 in Warren County at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. John Hamilton | News Journal